Public hearing on proposed dog park set for tonight’s Pierre City Commission meeting

The Pierre City Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed plan for a city dog park during tonight’s (Tues.) meeting.

The proposed location for the dog park is on East Sully Avenue, next to the Pierre Community Orchard. The group who studied the idea recommends a fundraising campaign be held to pay for the dog park.

The Pierre City Commission meeting starts at 5:30pm at City Hall. The public hearing is scheduled for 5:45pm.

People who would like to provide input on the subject are welcome to contact city officials, attend the meeting or both.