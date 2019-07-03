Public hearing on a proposed dog park to be held at July 9 Pierre City Commission meeting

The Pierre City Commission will hold a public hearing next week (July 9) on the proposed plan for a city dog park.

Study committee member and veterinarian Dr. Craig Howard says a dog park benefits dogs and their owners.

Howard says the proposed location for the dog park is on East Sully Avenue.

Howard says there would be a fundraising campaign to pay for the dog park.

The public hearing on the proposed dog park will be held during the Pierre City Commission meeting Tuesday (July 9) at 5:30pm at City Hall.

People who would like to provide input on the subject are welcome to contact city officials, attend the meeting or both.

Proposed Pierre dog park (actual design has not yet been determined):