Public Comment Invited on SD Board of Regents Draft Free Speech Policies

“Most of the suggested changes to these policies were made as a result of either comments we received in open public hearings in June or written responses sent to the Board of Regents on this topic,” said Regents President Kevin Schieffer. “We welcome additional comments and have posted the draft policies on our BOR website for broader review.”

The Board of Regents plans a first reading of the policies when it meets in regular session Oct. 3 on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City. Final action on the policies is expected at the board’s December meeting in Aberdeen.

The draft policies may be accessed through the links below. Written comments may be submitted by email to katie.hubbart@sdbor.edu or mailed to:

South Dakota Board of Regents

Office of the Executive Director

306 E. Capitol Ave., Suite 200

Pierre SD 57501

BOR Policy 1-17 Harassment Including Sexual Harassment Revisions

BOR Policy 3-3 Freedom of Speech

BOR Policy 3-4 Student Code of Conduct Revisions

BOR Policy 3-18 Recognition and Funding of Student Organizations Revisions

BOR Policy 4-21 Political Activity

BOR Policy 6-3 Facilities Use by Private Parties

BOR Policy 7-1 Acceptable Use of ITS Revisions