Public Comment Invited on SD Board of Regents Draft Free Speech Policies
|In advance of expected action next month on policies impacting free speech and diversity on South Dakota public university campuses, the South Dakota Board of Regents invites additional public comment on its draft policies.
“Most of the suggested changes to these policies were made as a result of either comments we received in open public hearings in June or written responses sent to the Board of Regents on this topic,” said Regents President Kevin Schieffer. “We welcome additional comments and have posted the draft policies on our BOR website for broader review.”
The Board of Regents plans a first reading of the policies when it meets in regular session Oct. 3 on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City. Final action on the policies is expected at the board’s December meeting in Aberdeen.
The draft policies may be accessed through the links below. Written comments may be submitted by email to katie.hubbart@sdbor.edu or mailed to:
South Dakota Board of Regents
Office of the Executive Director
306 E. Capitol Ave., Suite 200
Pierre SD 57501
BOR Policy 1-17 Harassment Including Sexual Harassment Revisions
BOR Policy 3-3 Freedom of Speech
BOR Policy 3-4 Student Code of Conduct Revisions
BOR Policy 3-18 Recognition and Funding of Student Organizations Revisions
BOR Policy 4-21 Political Activity
BOR Policy 6-3 Facilities Use by Private Parties