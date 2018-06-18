Propane Leak in Pierre Overnight Causes Evacuations

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fire Department evacuated several people around midnight as they responded to a propane leak early Monday morning. In a tweet, the department said it was responding to a propane leak in a building in the 400 block of West Capitol Ave. As a precaution, fire crews evacuated the building as well as with seven other nearby homes in the 400 block of Capitol Ave. It took officials about an hour to clear the building of propane and fix the leak. Around 1 a.m. Monday, crews cleared the scene and everyone was allowed to return home.