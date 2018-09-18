Project Connect Brings Services and Those in Need Together

Free family photos. Free haircuts. Free dental screenings. Information about employment assistance, Pierre housing, consumer rights and much more are all a part of Project Connect, being held Sept. 25 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre.

South Dakota Housing Development Authority program coordinator Denise Albertson says the event connects a variety of service groups with individuals and families in need in Fort Pierre and Pierre.

She says several agencies from the Pierre community will also be there.

Albertson says attendees will be asked a few questions when they come in.

She says volunteers are needed to help with the event.

A free meal will also be served during Project Connect.

Hear more about the Project Connect event in the latest KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast. It’s available for free via website, Google Play, iTunes, Podbean and Spotify.

Again, to volunteer or for more information, call 605-773-2598 or email denise@sdhda.org.