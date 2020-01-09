Private Pesticide Applicator Certification Class scheduled in Winner

SDSU Extension will be hosting a private pesticide applicator certification class on Tuesday, January 21 from 1:00-4:00 PM (CST). The class will be held at the Winner Regional Extension Center, 325 S. Monroe St., (1 block south of the stop light).

Certification is required by law and it gives you the tools to apply pesticides properly, safely, and profitably. You must be competent to read and follow a label, calibrate your sprayer, and apply pesticides. Certification is good for five years and allows you to buy and apply general and restricted use pesticides. A private applicator cannot accept cash for spraying applications but can trade agricultural services; for example, you can spray your neighbor’s field if they bale your hay.

All participants are required to bring a government issued picture ID when they attend this certification class.

For additional information, please contact the SDSU Regional Extension Center in Winner at 605-842-1267 or Pierre at 605-773-8120.