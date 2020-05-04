Prime Time Gala presents Feeding SD check for $150,000

While the 7th Annual Prime Time Gala that was originally planned for Saturday, June 27, 2020 will be postponed until next year, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a check for $150,000 to Feeding South Dakota this morning to help procure protein for those in our state that need it the most during these unprecedented times. Of the 12.8 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis, only about 10% of that is protein. High quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.

“While the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is saddened by the postponement of the 7th Annual Prime Time

Gala, we are committed to continuing our mission to provide the most vulnerable South Dakotans access to beef;

the most complete and nourishing protein on earth,” said Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s

Foundation. “We are humbled and honored by the willingness of our event sponsors and producers to provide these

funds in a very difficult economic time in the beef industry. The people behind our state’s farms, ranches, and

industry-related businesses are the most compassionate and giving people around. We are very proud to represent

them and overwhelmed to facilitate this and future donations to Feeding South Dakota.”

Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala in June 2014, over $1,379,360 has been raised at the event and funds have

helped to purchase and distribute over 970,213 pounds of beef for those individuals and families throughout South

Dakota. These donations have been distributed to all 66 counties in the state. Annually, Feeding South Dakota

provides 15.4 million meals to hungry individuals across the state.

Today, Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota, exclaimed, “We are incredibly grateful and completely

surprised to be receiving this donation at this moment. The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation could have easily

cancelled the Prime Time Gala to tend to more pressing matters that directly impact their personal and professional

lives. Feeding South Dakota finds itself amidst the largest historical crisis this organization has ever seen and yet we

remain committed to our mission to feed a state in desperate need. Thank you to all that helped to make this

donation possible and for your continued support to provide beef protein to many South Dakotans in need.”

To continue in the spirit of raising funds for such an important mission, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation are now challenging the community and other organizations to join them by purchasing a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax Crew Cab 4WD LT, donated by Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls. Truck raffle tickets are $100 each and there are only 1,000 tickets printed. All proceeds from the sale of the raffle tickets will directly benefit Feeding South Dakota.

The winning raffle ticket will be drawn during a virtual auction that will be held on the 7th Annual Prime Time Gala’s

originally scheduled date of Saturday, June 27, 2020. While the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and their

guests are not gathering in-person for the event next month, they will be hosting a virtual auction where all proceeds

from the auction will also benefit Feeding South Dakota. A second check presentation will be hosted shortly after the

event closes.

To purchase a truck raffle ticket or for additional details about next year’s Prime Time Gala & Concert that will be

hosted on Saturday, June 19, 2021 featuring Little Big Town at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, please visit

http://SDPrimeTimeGala.com.

PHOTO: Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota.