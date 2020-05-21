Price wins local VFW Auxiliary Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest

A Pierre TF Riggs High School freshman has won the local VFW Auxiliary Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

Remington Price’s colored marker drawing depicts an American soldier reflecting upon the tragedy of the 911 terrorist attacks in the United States. She was awarded $100 and a certificate.

Price competed against young artists in Hughes, Stanley and other surrounding counties. Her drawing is currently submitted to the State Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

Price created the drawing during art teacher Jill Kokesh’s Intro to Art class.