President Trump Announces He Will Join Us at Mt. Rushmore for Fireworks

President Donald J. Trump announced he plans to join Governor Kristi Noem on July 3rd for the fireworks at Mount Rushmore in honor of Independence Day.

“This year, after more than a year of diligent efforts, we’re finally bringing fireworks back to Mount Rushmore,” said Governor Noem. “There’s truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday. We’re excited that President Trump is coming to enjoy the show with us. He and the Department of Interior have been great partners in bringing this celebration back to our great state and the entire nation.”

The Obama-administration National Park Service shut down the fireworks celebration following the 2009 Independence Day holiday. On December 13, 2018, then Governor-elect Noem first raised the idea of the fireworks celebration with President Trump at a meeting in the Cabinet Room. On May 7, 2019, Governor Noem, in partnership with the Department of Interior, announced an agreement to bring the fireworks back; President Trump tweeted his excitement about the fireworks that same day. The National Parks Service announced the official return of the fireworks in a news release on April 28th. President Trump announced his planned visit today on The Dan Bongino Show.

For more information on the Mount Rushmore fireworks display, visit TravelSouthDakota.com.