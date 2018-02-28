President Orders Flags at Half-Staff Friday in Memory of Reverend Billy Graham

PIERRE, S.D. – President Donald Trump has called for flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory of Reverend Billy Graham on Friday, March 2, the day of his interment.
In accordance with the President’s order, Gov. Daugaard asks all flags across the state be lowered on March 2 and remain at half-mast until sunset.
