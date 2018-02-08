President of Minneapolis Federal Reserve Covers Many Topics at Pierre Town Hall

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis was asked questions covering a variety of topics during a town hall meeting today (Thurs.) in Pierre.
Neel Kashkari says there are no easy answers when talking about current economic conditions.
Kashkari says keeping and attracting young people to rural areas is a major challenge for workforce development.
Kashkari will meet with some of South Dakota’s Native American tribal leaders this afternoon.
