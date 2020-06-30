Presentation Women’s Soccer Schedule Announced

ABERDEEN – Presentation College women’s soccer has announced its 2020 schedule. After opening against Bethany Lutheran in Mankato, Minnesota on September 5, the Saints will play at nearby rival Northern State on September 9. Presentation’s first two home matches will open the Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule on September 16 against Morningside and September 19 against Midland. Other home games will be against Dordt on October 3, Briar Cliff on October 10, Concordia on October 24, and Dakota Wesleyan on October 28.

Presentation College Women’s Soccer 2020 Schedule