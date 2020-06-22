Monday, June 22, 2020
Presentation Adds Two Women’s Hoops Transfers

David Burrall

ABERDEEN – Presentation College women’s basketball has added two junior college transfers.  They are both from Iowa Central College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.  Justice Crooks is a 5’7” guard from Fort Dodge.  Last season for the Tritons, Crooks averaged just under 11 points per game and was a 50 percent shooter from the field.  She also was a Second Team All-Academic selection in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

Also joining the Saints from Iowa Central is Aaliyah Hull, a 5’11” forward from Bradley, Illinois.  Crooks also was a Second Team All-Academic selection.