Presentation Adds Two Women’s Hoops Transfers

ABERDEEN – Presentation College women’s basketball has added two junior college transfers. They are both from Iowa Central College in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Justice Crooks is a 5’7” guard from Fort Dodge. Last season for the Tritons, Crooks averaged just under 11 points per game and was a 50 percent shooter from the field. She also was a Second Team All-Academic selection in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

Also joining the Saints from Iowa Central is Aaliyah Hull, a 5’11” forward from Bradley, Illinois. Crooks also was a Second Team All-Academic selection.