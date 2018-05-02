Prescribed Burn Tomorrow on the Fort Pierre National Grassland

Weather permitting tomorrow (Thurs.), a prescribed burn will be done on a section of the Fort Pierre National Grassland in Jones County, about 15 miles northwest of Vivian, SD.

An official with the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service says ignition will only occur if suitable conditions are present in the 180-acre Farlow Winter Quarter Pasture unit. Objectives include improvements to livestock forage and wildlife habitat quality, as well as reductions in fuel loading.

Smoke from the fire may be visible from US Highway 83, Interstate 90 and the communities of the Murdo, Pierre and Presho.

Anyone with questions may contact the Fort Pierre Ranger District at: 605-224-5517.