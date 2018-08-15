Preliminary Work to Begin at Missouri River Bridge at Fort Pierre-Pierre

Beginning Monday, Aug. 20, Terracon Geotechnical Testing from Omaha, Nebraska will utilize a barge, crane and drilling equipment to collect subsurface information at the pier locations for the new structure. Commuters will see this work between the existing bridge and the railroad bridge that link Pierre and Fort Pierre.

The public is asked to avoid congregating at the drilling site and that all watercrafts keep a safe distance from drilling operations.

It is anticipated the work will likely be finished by Saturday, Aug. 25.