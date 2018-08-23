Preliminary Work for New Bridge Between Fort Pierre and Pierre Has Begun

Preliminary work for the design and construction of the new Waldron Memorial Missouri River Bridge connecting Fort Pierre and Pierre started this week.

South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Dean VanDeWiele says work is being done between the existing bridge and the railroad bridge.

He says the crew hopes to have the work done by this weekend or early next week.

VanDeWiele says once the bridge is finished, crews will straighten out the current curve to line the road up with the new bridge location.

What will become of the current bridge?

VanDeWiele says the new Missouri River Bridge is scheduled to go to bid in the Fall of 2020, with construction during the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons.