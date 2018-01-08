Preliminary Autopsy Results Released in California Related Death Investigation

  • Home > 
January 8, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

Preliminary autopsy results are back for a 58-year-old Palm Springs, California, woman whose body was found inside an SUV driven by her son during a high speed chase in South Dakota.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says preliminary autopsy results show trauma to Michelle Nanette Walsh’s head and neck.

30-year-old Tosten Lommen of Santa Cruz, CA. Lommen was the man driving a vehicle involved in a chase with law enforcement around noon Mountain Time on January 1. The chase reached speeds of 100-118mph before officers were able to bring Lommen’s vehicle to a stop on I-90 in Rapid City.

The investigation is ongoing.


