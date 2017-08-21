Pre Season State High School Volleyball Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the inaugural South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll, as selected by media members from across the state of South Dakota. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, 2016 final record, points and ranking in the final 2016 South Dakota Sportswriters volleyball poll. CLASS AA Rec Pts Pvs 1. Harrisburg (13) 24-2 85 1 2. S.F. Roosevelt (3) 23-10 67 2 3. Mitchell (1) 17-8 52 4 4. Aberdeen Central (1) 16-10 42 NR 5. Washington 20-18 17 NR RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Stevens (1) 28-9, Huron 19-9, S.F. Lincoln 17-20, S.F. O’Gorman 18-15 CLASS A Rec Pts Pvs 1. Dakota Valley (12) 31-2 81 1 2. S.F. Christian (5) 27-6 75 2 3. Madison (1) 24-9 62 NR T4. Miller 22-9 19 NR T4. Parker 28-6 19 5* RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Valley 19-14, Bon Homme (1) 29-6, Custer 33-1, West Central 24-8, Mobridge-Pollock 21-8 CLASS B Rec Pts Pvs 1. Northwestern (18) 36-1 93 1 2. Chester Area (1) 26-7 66 3 3. Warner 26-5 59 2 4. Arlington 24-8 34 NR 5. Ethan 21-5 19 NR RECEIVING VOTES: Harding County 31-5, Sully Buttes 30-3, Lyman 24-11, Hanson 24-5

