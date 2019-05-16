Prairie Grouse Numbers on the Fort Pierre National Grassland Similar To Last Year
The prairie grouse population in the Fort Pierre National Grassland has held fairly steady for the past two years.
“Prairie grouse” is an inclusive term for both greater prairie-chickens and sharp-tailed grouse.
Forest Service staff put the total number of birds in 2019 at 413, similar to the 419 found last spring. The number of greater prairie-chickens counted in 2019 was 333, a decrease from the 354 in spring 2018. The number of sharp-tailed grouse counted in 2019 was 80, an increase from the 65 seen last year.
For more information, please call the Fort Pierre Ranger District at 605-224-5517.