Prairie Dog Control Programs Available through August 15

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Departments of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and Agriculture (SDDA) want to remind South Dakota ranchers and producers to contact either department regarding prairie dog encroachment issues.

“Assistance is available to private landowners through the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks until Aug. 15 to help control prairie dogs that have encroached onto private land from adjacent public land,” said Keith Fisk, GFP wildlife damage program administrator.

Landowners who have encroachment problems on their property from adjacent public land must be within one mile of the public land and have at least 10 acres (of actual prairie dog colonies) to be eligible for assistance. Additionally, landowners must register online to request assistance by Aug. 15, 2017. Once eligibility has been verified, GFP will control the invading colony on private land.

Landowners experiencing encroachment from adjoining private land can contact SDDA at any time throughout the year. If the colony is encroaching from private land, a signed written complaint must be completed. There are two methods to file a complaint, the first option is for the landowner to sign a letter of complaint and mail it to the local county weed and pest board. The second method requires a formal complaint by calling 1.800.228.5254 or by completing an online form at sdda.sd.gov/legacydocs/Ag_ Services/forms/pdog% 20complaint%20form.pdf.

The state’s prairie dog control program is cooperatively operated by the GFP and SDDA. GFP manages encroachment issues on private lands which have been encroached from adjacent public lands, while the SDDA manages complaints between private landowners. For additional questions about the program and how landowners can receive assistance, please contact GFP at 605.773.5913. The South Dakota Prairie Dog Management Plan is available online at: gfp.sd.gov/wildlife/docs/ prairiedog-management-plan.pdf .