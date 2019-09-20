POW/MIA Recognition Day tomorrow in South Dakota

At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed tomorrow (Sept. 20) as “POW/MIA Recognition Day,” calling on all South Dakotans to honor those men and women who fought bravely for our freedoms.

Twenty-four South Dakotans have been taken as prisoners of war— 18 from World War II and six from Korean War. There are 133 South Dakotans Missing in Action— 88 World War II Veterans, 38 Korean War Veterans and seven Vietnam Veterans.

Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Greg Whitlock says in their service to our country, former prisoners of war and those missing in action have sacrificed mightily to maintain the promise of liberty that we hold dear. He says POW/MIA Day affords all of us an opportunity to reaffirm our vow to never forget the courage of our nation’s staunchest defenders. We owe them and their families our gratitude.

The state of South Dakota continues to support efforts to account for every service member classified as Missing in Action.