Today (Sept. 21) is “POW/MIA Recognition Day.”

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says while we are grateful to all of those who have served our nation, this day is designated to remember and recognize the sacrifices endured by those members of the Armed Forces of the United States who were held as prisoners of war or remain missing in action. He says the state of South Dakota continues to support efforts to account for every service member classified as Missing in Action.

South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Sec. Larry Zimmerman encourages all South Dakotans to set aside time today to honor the POW/MIAs who fought to protect our freedoms and lost theirs, as well as remember those engaged in today’s struggle to guard our way of life for future generations. He says POW/MIA day affords all of us an opportunity to reaffirm our vow to never forget our former POWs and MIAs, as we owe them and their families our gratitude.