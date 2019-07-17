Powerful storms causing damage in southeastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Powerful thunderstorms that blew through southeastern South Dakota damaged farm buildings and trees and cut power to hundreds.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning early Wednesday that included the cities of Armour, Parkston, Tripp, Delmont, Alcester and Wakonda. Other areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings.

The National Weather Service has reports of damage to grain bins and trees in the Parkston area, but it’s not yet known if that damage was the result of a tornado. The Argus Leader reports an outbuilding north of Armour and east of Corsica was completely destroyed.

Xcel Energy says a tree fell on a power line knocking out service to about 660 customers in Lennox. Power was restored several hours later.

There are no reports of injuries associated with the storms.

Pictures of storm damage in Parkston. Photo credit to KORN, Mitchell.