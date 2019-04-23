Powerball jackpot winner claims prize

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A 24-year-old suburban Milwaukee man says he screamed for about 5 or 10 minutes after realizing he won a $768 million Powerball jackpot – the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Manuel Franco, of West Allis, came forward at a news conference Tuesday in Madison, where Wisconsin’s lottery is headquartered. Franco said his heart started racing when he realized one of the 10 individual tickets he bought a Powerball drawing last month was a winner.

Franco says he quit his job a couple days later but declined to say where he worked.

Franco says he plans to be wise about spending his new wealth and wants “to help out the world.”

He says he chose the cash option lump sum of $477 million.