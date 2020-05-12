Power Surge Fastpitch Softball Tournament Cancelled

PIERRE, S.D. – The Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic has taken another yearly sporting event from the Pierre and Ft. Pierre Area. The Oahe Fastpitch Softball Associaton announced on it’s website that the annual Oahe Fastpitch “Power Surge” softball tournament for youth fastpitch softball has been cancelled. The tournament was scheduled to be held the third weekend in June during Oahe Days. Oahe Days was cancelled last month in Pierre. The tournament featured a number of Pierre youth girls fastpitch softball teams as well as others from around the state and was growning in popularity around the state. The tournament will now begin plans to resume in 2021.