Power Restored in Pierre, but Full Repair May Take a Few Days

Power has been restored after an outage this afternoon (Mon.) in Pierre.
City utilities manager Brad Palmer says WAPA crews doing maintenance at the Pierre electric substation caused the outage.
Palmer says it’ll be a few days before repairs are complete.
Palmer says it may take up to two days for the Pierre substation to be back on-line.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.