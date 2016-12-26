Power Outages in South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA – A Christmas Day storm that descended on South Dakota brought unwanted presents in the form of power outages for many in the state.

About half of South Dakota’s electric cooperatives are reporting outages related to a Christmas Day winter storm.

Electric cooperative crews spent most of the holiday trying to restore power as ice, snow and strong winds converged to hamper their work.

As of late Sunday night, at least 14 cooperatives were reporting outages affecting about 10,000 cooperative members.

Cooperatives continue to assess the damage and had crews working on repairs late Sunday night.

A handful of cooperatives have requested assistance from neighboring cooperatives and the additional crews will be coordinated by the South Dakota Rural Electric Association in Pierre once all cooperatives are able to gauge how their systems faired overnight.

Information on outages can be found on the the cooperative storm outage map at https://outages.sdrea.coop/ outages/maps and also on the SDREA Facebook Page at @SDRuralElectricAssociation which provides links to the Facebook Pages of the state’s electric cooperatives.

Please stay away from any downed power lines and report them to law enforcement or your local utility.