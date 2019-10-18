Substation knocks out electricity for many in Pierre; Outage didn’t stop patient care at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital

One of Pierre’s electrical substations went down for about two hours last (Thurs.) night, putting around 3,000 customers in the dark.

Municipal Utilities director Brad Palmer says the problem started in the Ash Substation.

Palmer says Pierre’s municipal electric system usually runs through four substations.

Director of Facilities at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Todd McCaskell says while they did lose power, backup generators immediately went to work so there was no disruption in patient care.

McCaskell says hospital officials were quickly notified of the power outage.

Among the other public facilities affected were T.F. Riggs High School, the YMCA and Rawlins Municipal Library.

While not the culprit in this situation, critters have gotten into places and caused power outages in the past. Palmer says having much of the electric transmission system underground, cuts back greatly on that type of problem.