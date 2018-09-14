Potter County Sign Replacement Project Starting

The Department of Transportation says traffic signs and delineators on county roads in Potter County and streets in the towns of Hoven, Gettysburg, Lebanon and Tolstoy will be replaced beginning Monday (Sept. 17).

The project will start in the northwest townships and proceed west to east and north to south with the county roads first then each towns’ signs.

The work to update the signs will be done concurrently by several crews. Traffic should only be impacted temporarily around the sign being worked on, while the crew is working.

Signs to be updated include:

Street name and destination signs

Stop, yield, school, speed limit and other warning signs.

Delineation of steep ditches, curves, intersections, bridges and culverts

The completion date for the project is Nov. 16.