Potter County Outlast Stanley County in Boys Basketball

GETTSBURG, S.D. The Potter County Battlers outscored Stanly County 20-10 in the third quarter to turn a two point halftime deficit into a 8 point third quarter lead and went on to post a 65-58 win over the Buffalos Friday night in Gettysburg. The Buffalos made 20 of 53 field goal attempts but were just 3 pf 11 from 3-point range as they lost for just the third time this season. The Battlers were 23 of 60 from the field and hit 7 3-pointers as they rallied for the win despite getting outrebounded 35-30 in the game. Ben Krueger led 3 double figure scorers for the Battlers with 14 points while Cole Nafziger added 13 and Tanner Storer 12. Stanley County was led by Damon Hoftiezer who had 22 points and 13 rebounds for a double double on the game. Riley Hannum also had a double double for the Buffalos with 12 points and 10 rebounds.