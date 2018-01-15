Potter County Invitational Wrestling Tournament Final Standings

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – South Border North Dakota edged out Chamberlain and Mobridge Pollock for the team title of the Potter County Invitational wrestling tournament held Saturday in Gettysburg. 18 teams were in the field with South Border scoring 198.5 to outdistance runner up Chamberlan which had 186. Mobridge Pollock tallied 173 to finish just ahead of 4th place finisher Redfield Area. The Pierre JV’s were 6th just behind Faulkton and followed by Stanley County and Potter County. Sunshine Bible Academy and Wessington Springs-Woonsocket rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Battler Invitational Final Standings

1 South Border, ND 198.5

2 Chamberlain, SD 186

3 Mobridge/Pollock, SD 173

4 Redfield Area, SD 168.5

5 Faulkton, SD 112

6 Pierre JV, SD 97

7 Stanley County, SD 83

8 Potter County, SD 78

9 Sunshine Bible Academy, SD 68

10 Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, SD 59.5

11 Deuel, SD 51.5

12 Lemmon/McIntosh, SD 49

13 Warner/Northwestern, SD 32.5

14 Standing Rock, ND 25

15 Ipswich/Leola, SD 20

16 CEB/Dupree, SD 18

17 McLaughlin, SD 3

18 Sully Buttes, SD 0