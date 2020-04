Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Two Sioux Falls Businesses

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced say employees at two separate businesses in Sioux Falls reported working while able to transmit the virus to others.

An employee at the Get-n-Go #20 at W. 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls reported working April 4 through April 6 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 am-6 pm

Sunday, April 5 – 7 am-3 pm

Monday, April 6 – 3 pm-10 pm

A separate individual employed at Lewis Drug at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls reported working April 5 through April 6 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

Sunday, April 5 – 10 am-6 pm

Monday, April 6 – 9 am-6:30 pm

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the these locations during the designated dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

If you develop symptoms:

Call your health care provider immediately.

Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

Avoid contact with other people.

Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit the COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.