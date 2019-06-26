At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed tomorrow (June 27, 2019) as “Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Awareness Day.”

PTSI, which is commonly known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, is a normal reaction to abnormal circumstances and affects more than 5 million Americans each year. It is most commonly associated with veterans – and has been known by many other terms, including shell shock and combat fatigue – but PTSI can affect anyone at any age.

Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Greg Whitlock says veterans face many life-changing, dangerous situations when they put their lives on the line in defense of our nation’s freedoms. He says raising awareness will help increase understanding of unseen emotional struggles resulting from PTSI and is critical to the health and well-being of our returning heroes.

It is estimated that between 11 and 20 percent of veterans experience symptoms of PTSI, including up to 20 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.

Specialized treatment for PTSI is available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/.