Post 8 Wins Two More in Renner TournamentIn

June 16, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gc.com)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team ran their win streak to 4 as they won twice Saturday in the Dakota Classic tournament in Sioux Falls. Pierre downed Norfolk, Neb. 8-1 and then edged Viroquoa, Wisconsin 6-5. In the victory over Norfolk, Maguire Raske and Austin Hoss each had 3 of Post 8’s 14 hits in the game and Hoss drove in a pair of runs to lead Pierre to the win. Raske also went 6.2 innings allowing 4 hits and striking out 13 to pick up the win on the mound. In Pierre’s win over Viroqua, Pierre scored the winning run in the 6th inning. Both teams had 9 hits in the contest with Peyton Zabel getting 3 hits and driving in a pair. Garrett Stout went the distance for Pierre striking out y in picking up the win. Pierre will play one more game in the tournament tomorrow as they have evened their record at 7 and 7 on the season.


