Post 8 Wins Twice on Friday

LENNOX, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team won twice on Friday at a tournament in Lennox. Post 8 held on for a 4-3 win over Viroqua, Wisconsin the opener and then downed the North Platte First National Seniors by a 8-0 score in 6 innings. In the opener Pierre held a 4-0 lead only to see Viroqua score 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th to come up short. Matt Lusk as the winning pitcher going the full 7 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 Strike Outs. Pierre had 9 hits with Coby Carr leading the way with 2. Gray Zabel, Jack Van camp and Cade Hinkle each had an RBI. In the 6 inning shutout over North Platte, Jack Van Camp went the distance allowing 3 hits and 8 strike outs in the shutout. River Iverson had 3 hits to lead Pierre’s 8 hit attack. Van Camp also drove in a pair of runs. Pierre improves to 9 and 7 on the season with a third game in the tournament in Lennox on Saturday.