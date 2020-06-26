Post 8 Wins, Then Sees Streak End

MINOT, ND – Pierre Post 8 Baseball won its first game at the Heilman’s Performance Invitational Friday at Corbett Field 3-1 over East Grand Forks to extend its winning streak to eight games. But that streak was snapped later Friday when Bismarck rallied from 7-2 down to edge Post 8 8-7.

In the victory against East Grand Forks, Bennett Dean pitched a complete-game five hitter. Post 8 scored all their runs in the third inning on an AJ Goeden RBI single, a Matt Lusk steal of home and an error.

Andrew Coverdale drove in two runs against Bismarck with one RBI each for Grey Zabel, River Iverson and Lincoln Kienholz. But Bismarck rallied from a five-run deficit with four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Post 8 is now 15-5 and will play Mandan at 10:00 AM and Minot at 2:30 PM Saturday.