Post 8 Wins Regular Season Finale

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team ended the regular season in winning fashion on Saturday as the downed Sioux Falls East 3-1 at Hyde Stadium. Carson Tschetter earned the win pitching 5 plus innings and Austin Hoss got the final 6 outs over the final two innings to earn the save. The two combined on a 5 hitter as Post 8 closed out it’s regular season with a 22-20 record. Pierre scored 2 runs in the first inning and added a run in the 4th. Michael Lusk had 2 of Pierre’s 4 hits. Post 8 committed 3 errors in the game. Pierre is now off until August 1st when it hosts the South Dakota American Legion Championship State Tournament.