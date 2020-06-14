Post 8 Wins Home Openers

PIERRE – Post 8 won both of their first two home games of the season Sunday at Hyde Stadium, defeating Renner 3-1 and Rapid City Post 320 6-5.

In the win over Renner, Maguire Raske, Bennett Dean and Matt Lusk combined to allow just two hits and strike out 11. Lusk also drove in a run.

Against Post 320, Post 8 led 4-2 entering the 7th, but the visitors scored three to take a 5-4 lead. Then, in the last of the 7th, Garrett Stout tied the game with an RBI double, then River Iverson won the game for Post 8 with an RBI infield hit. Grey Zabel allowed only two hits in six innings pitching. Post 8 is now 3-3.

A busy stretch for Post 8 will continue Tuesday with the first of three straight days of doubleheaders at Hyde Stadium. Rapid City Post 320 will return, with action starting at 5:00. The complete Post 8 varsity schedule can be found at drgnews.com.

—

RAPID CITY – Post 8 Juniors completed a perfect 4-0 weekend Sunday with a 12-2 over Cheyenne Coyotes at Pete Lien Memorial Field. Isaac Polak had an RBI triple and drove in two runs. Jayden Wiebe’s three-run triple ended the game early in the 5th. Jackson Edman and Wiebe combined on a two-hitter and struck out 9. The Post 8 Juniors are 5-2 and will next play Tuesday against the Sioux Falls West Juniors in a doubleheader at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls.