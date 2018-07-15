Post 8 Wins 4th Straight

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team has gone 4-0 in the Gopher Classic in the Twin Cities and will wrap up pool play in that tournament, one of the largest in the upper Midwest on Sunday. Post 8 downed Bemidji, Minnesota 5-3 on Saturday unloading a 10 hit attack. Garrett Stout had 3 hits and a RBI and Gray Zabel pithed 5.2 innings in picking up the win on the mound. In the second game, Stout had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s in Pierre’s 8-0 win over LaCrescent, Minnesota. Stout also picked up the win on the mound going all 6 innings allowing 5 hits and striking out 2. With the wins the Post 8 record improves to 19-17 on the season as they face Lino Lakes, Minnesota in their final pool play game of the tournament.