Post 8 Varsity Advances: JV Season Ends

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team qualified for next week’s State American Legion championship tournament on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Rapid City Post 320 in an elimination game of the Region 3A tournament on Saturday night in Pierre. Earlier in the day Pierre dropped a 7-5 verdict to Rapid City Post 22. The State American Legion Championship tournament will be played in Mitchell at Cadwell Park and begins on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pierre Post 8 JV baseball team saw their season come to an end on Saturday in an elimination game of the Region 3A Junior tournament in Sturgis. For the second time in as many days Post 8 was beaten by Rapid City Post 320 Shooters when the Rapid City team scored a walk off 8-7 victory over Pierre.