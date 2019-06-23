Post 8 U14 Win One and Tie One in Brookings Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 U14 baseball team played to a 4-4 tie against the Watertown Black Sox and then posted a 12-2 win over Harrisburg on Saturday at a tournament in Brookings. In the 4-4 tie against Watertown, Pierre scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh as they overcame 5 errors in the field with 7 hits at the plate. Jayden Wiebe and Jonthan Lyons combined to hold Watertown to 6 hits in the contest. ain the 12-2 win over Harrisburg, Jack Merkwan had 2 hits and 3 RBI’s to pace Pierre’s 6 hit attack. Pierre scored 5 runs in the 4th inning and two more in the 5th to end the game on the 10 run mercy rule. Brady Getz went the distance on the mound for Pierre allowing 3 hits and striking out 8. Pierre went 1-1-1 in pool play and improved to 12-1-1 on the season with a place game on the schedule today in Brookings.