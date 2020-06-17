Post 8 Takes Second Straight Sweep

PIERRE – Post 8 improved its winning streak to four games with a doubleheader sweep of Rapid City Post 320 Tuesday at Hyde Stadium 6-5 and 7-2.

Pierre scored six runs in the first inning of the opener, then hung on for the win. Cade Hinkle had an RBI single and RBI groundout in the big first inning and Lincoln Kienholz hit a two-run double. Aaron Booth pitched five innings for the win and Matt Lusk worked the last two for the save.

Post 8 started quickly again in Game 2, scoring four times in the first inning, then adding two more in the second. Grey Zabel drove in two runs. Jake Mayer struck out four in five innings of relief for the win.

Post 8 is now 5-3 and will host Aberdeen in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium Wednesday starting at 5:00.

—

SIOUX FALLS – Post 8 Juniors lost both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday to the Sioux Falls West Juniors, 7-4 and 6-5 at Harmodon Park. In the opener, Isaac Polak drove in two runs, but the Post 8 Juniors couldn’t recover from an early 7-1 deficit. Post 8 Juniors scored twice in the top of the 7th of Game 2 to take a 5-3 lead, but the Sioux Falls West Juniors scored three in the bottom half of the inning to win. Matthew Hanson drove in two runs. The Post 8 Juniors are 5-4. They will play in the Big Stick Tournament starting Friday in Rapid City.