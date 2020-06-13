Post 8 Swept At Rapid City Post 22

RAPID CITY – Post 8 could not overcome early deficits twice Friday in losing both ends of a doubleheader to Rapid City Post 22 at Fitzgerald Stadium, 10-2 and 14-4. Post 8 is now 1-3.

In Game 1, Post 22 led 6-0 after two innings. Andy Gordon drove in both Post 8 runs with an RBI double and RBI single. Andrew Coverdale, Garrett Stout, Maguire Raske and River Iverson had two hits each.

Post 8 scored first in the second game, but Post 22 led 7-1 after four innings and cruised to the run-rule win. Grey Zabel had three hits. Gordon and Matt Lusk drove in one run each.

On Sunday, Post 8 will host Renner and Rapid City Post 22 at Hyde Stadium as part of a triangular. Games will begin at 1:00 PM.

—

RAPID CITY – Post 8 Juniors earned their second win of the season Friday night, 10-2 over the Cheyenne Coyotes. Isaac Polak had three hits and an RBI. Gary Nedved drove in three runs. Saturday night, the Post 8 Juniors will face Belle Fourche Post 32 and the Rapid City Post 320 Risers in Rapid City.