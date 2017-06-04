  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Post 8 Sweeps Doubleheader

Post 8 Sweeps Doubleheader

2013 Post 8 Logo
June 4, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gc.com)

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Baseball team ended a 4 date 8 game home stand with a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Post 15 East Saturday at Hyde Stadium with a 11-5 win in the opener and 9-5 in the nightcap.  In the first game, Pierre scored the first 9 runs of the game over the first four innings and held off Sioux Falls.  Conner Gerber had 3 hits to lead the way while Spencer Sarringer and Zach Rabern each drove in a pair of runs. Kyle Stover pitched 4 innings for Pierre striking out 3.  In the nightcap, Dawson Puepke pitched 5 strong innings to get the win striking out 2 along the way.  Bradley Dean had two of Pierre’s 4 hits in the game, but 5 Sioux Falls errors aided Pierre in the win.  Pierre is now 5 and 3 on the season with a 3 game winning streak.  Post 8is back in action later today when they face Mitchell in a 5 pm doubleheader at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia