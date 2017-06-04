Post 8 Sweeps Doubleheader

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Baseball team ended a 4 date 8 game home stand with a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Post 15 East Saturday at Hyde Stadium with a 11-5 win in the opener and 9-5 in the nightcap. In the first game, Pierre scored the first 9 runs of the game over the first four innings and held off Sioux Falls. Conner Gerber had 3 hits to lead the way while Spencer Sarringer and Zach Rabern each drove in a pair of runs. Kyle Stover pitched 4 innings for Pierre striking out 3. In the nightcap, Dawson Puepke pitched 5 strong innings to get the win striking out 2 along the way. Bradley Dean had two of Pierre’s 4 hits in the game, but 5 Sioux Falls errors aided Pierre in the win. Pierre is now 5 and 3 on the season with a 3 game winning streak. Post 8is back in action later today when they face Mitchell in a 5 pm doubleheader at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.