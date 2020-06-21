Post 8 Swamps Smittys in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN – Post 8 swept a doubleheader from Aberdeen Sunday for the second time in five days, beating the Smittys 9-1 and 15-2 at Fossum Field.

Andrew Coverdale had a two-run single in a four-run second inning that sent Post 8 out quickly in the opener. Matt Lusk had an RBI double and drove in two. Cade Hinkle hit a sacrifice fly and stole home. Jake Mayer earned the win, allowing six hits and striking out four in six innings.

Bennett Dean helped Post 8 take an early Game 2 advantage with five RBI. He hit a two-run first inning single and a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning. Grey Zabel drove in three runs. Andrew Coverdale was four-for-four. Will Van Camp drove in the last three Post 8 runs in the fifth, clearing the bases with a double. Aaron Booth pitched a two-hitter and struck out six.

After a 1-3 start, Post 8 now has nine wins in the last 10 games and is 10-4 heading into a doubleheader Tuesday at Sioux Falls East.

—

RAPID CITY – Post 8 Juniors dropped a wild 14-11 decision Sunday to the Post 22 Bullets at the Big Stick Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium. Lincoln Kienholz hit a two-run first-inning homer. Spencer Letellier and Jackson Edman drove in two runs each as Post 8 led 11-9 through four and a half innings. But the Post 22 Bullets scored five runs in the home fifth and held on. Post 8 Juniors are 6-8 and will host Sioux Falls East in a doubleheader Tuesday at Hyde Stadium.