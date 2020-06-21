Sunday, June 21, 2020
Post 8 Swamps Smittys in Aberdeen

David Burrall

ABERDEEN – Post 8 swept a doubleheader from Aberdeen Sunday for the second time in five days, beating the Smittys 9-1 and 15-2 at Fossum Field.

Andrew Coverdale had a two-run single in a four-run second inning that sent Post 8 out quickly in the opener.  Matt Lusk had an RBI double and drove in two.  Cade Hinkle hit a sacrifice fly and stole home.  Jake Mayer earned the win, allowing six hits and striking out four in six innings.

Bennett Dean helped Post 8 take an early Game 2 advantage with five RBI.  He hit a two-run first inning single and a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning.  Grey Zabel drove in three runs.  Andrew Coverdale was four-for-four.  Will Van Camp drove in the last three Post 8 runs in the fifth, clearing the bases with a double.  Aaron Booth pitched a two-hitter and struck out six.

After a 1-3 start, Post 8 now has nine wins in the last 10 games and is 10-4 heading into a doubleheader Tuesday at Sioux Falls East.

RAPID CITY – Post 8 Juniors dropped a wild 14-11 decision Sunday to the Post 22 Bullets at the Big Stick Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.  Lincoln Kienholz hit a two-run first-inning homer.  Spencer Letellier and Jackson Edman drove in two runs each as Post 8 led 11-9 through four and a half innings.  But the Post 22 Bullets scored five runs in the home fifth and held on.  Post 8 Juniors are 6-8 and will host Sioux Falls East in a doubleheader Tuesday at Hyde Stadium.