Post 8 Suffers Reality Check in Doubleheader Sweep

June 7, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gc.com)

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team’s 5 game winning streak came to an abrupt halt Tuesday night in Rapid City as Rapid City Post 320 swept Post 8 by scores of 10-0 and 4-1 to bring Pierre’s record to 7-5 on the season.  In the opener, a 9 run 2nd inning did the trick for Post 320 as Bradley Dean took the loss lasting only an inning and a third giving up 8 runs on 5 hits.  Joe King had 2 of Pierre’s 8 hits in the game called after 5 innings on the 10 run mercy rule.  In the nightcap, Maguire Raske was the losing pitcher for Pierre giving up 8 hits and 4 runs in going the distance.  Pierre had just 4 hits in the game.  Post 8 is back in action tonight with a single 9 inning game against Rapid City Post 22, a team that Pierre in a doubleheader sweep 8 days ago at Hyde Stadium.  Tonight’s game will be at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City and is scheduled for an 8 pm first pitch.


