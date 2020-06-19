Post 8 Splits With SF West

PIERRE – Post 8 ended a busy stretch of 10 games in seven days with a doubleheader split against Sioux Falls West Thursday night at Hyde Stadium. Sioux Falls West broke Post 8’s six-game winning streak with a 12-9 win in the first game, but Post 8 rebounded for a 9-0 win in the nightcap.

Cade Hinkle, River Iverson and Matt Lusk each drove in two runs for Post 8 in Game 1, but Sioux Falls West, after trailing 6-3 at the end of two innings, scored six runs in the third inning to grab the lead for good.

In the second game, Post 8 had dominant pitching from Garrett Stout and Grey Zabel, who combined on a two-hit shutout and combined for 15 strikeouts. Stout fanned 11 in five and two-thirds innings. He also had two doubles, a triple and three RBI. Andy Gordon had two hits and two RBI.

Post 8 improved to 8-4 and will have a doubleheader Sunday at Aberdeen at 1:00.

—

Post 8 Juniors will return to action Friday in the Big Stick Tournament in Rapid City, playing the Post 320 Shooters and the Post 22 Bullets. The Post 8 16 & under team is 5-4.