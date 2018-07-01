Post 8 Splits on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team split a pair of games it played Saturday in a tournament in Minot, North Dakota. Pierre downed East Grand Forks, Minnesota 6-1 behind the strong pitching of Peyton Zabel who went 5 innings and struck out 5. He did not allow a run in picking up the win. Michael Lusk pitched the final two innings of relief. Lusk and Garrett Stout each had a pair of hits as Post 8 outhit East Grand Forks 7-5. The second game was an entirely different story as the host team from Minot downed Pierre 13-2 in 5 innings. A 5 run second inning and and an 8 run third inning was all the Minot squad needed despite te fact that they got only 6 hits to Pierre’s 5. Maguire Raske took the loss on the mound for Pierre. Garrett Stout and Lusk each had a hit. With the split, Pierre’s record remains 1 game below the .500 mark at 12 and 13. Pierre will wrap up tournament play this afternoon when they face the Saskatoon Cubs.