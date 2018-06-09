Post 8 Splits in Mandan

MANDAN, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team went 1-1 on Saturday at the Border Battle tournament in Mandan, North Dakota on Saturday. In their first game Pierre dropped a 5-1 verdict to the Bismarck Governors, but Pierre battled back in their second game to down the Mandan Chiefs 7-6. In the loss to Bismarck broke a 1-1 tie with 4 runs in the 5th inning. Maguire Raske took the loss as he did not record an out in the 5th inning. He struck out 8 as Bismarck out hit Pierre 9-6. In the win over Mandan, Pierre scored twice in the 7th inning and 2 more in the 8th to pick up their second win of the season. Garrett Stout had a pair of hits and Michael Lusk had 3 rbi’S. Stout started the game and went the first six innings but Carson Tschetter came in to pitch the final two innings allowing 1 run. Pierre was out hit 9-6 in the game. Pierre improved to 2 and 5 on the season after going 1 and 3 over the weekend. Pierre will travel to Aberdeen to play Aberdeen Smitty’s in a single 9 inning game.