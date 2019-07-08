Post 8 Splits Games Sunday

PIERRE, S.D .- The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Varsity baseball team split a pair of games on Sunday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Andy Gordon drove in the game winning run in the bottom of the 7th to give Pierre a 7-6 win over Sioux Falls East, but in the second game, Minot, N.D. downed Pierre 5-3. Gordon’s heroics in the opener was the 7th hit of the game for Pierre and second of the game for Gordon. Garrett Stout drove in 3 runs in the victory and Jake Mayer went 6 innings on the mound striking out 2. Michael Lusk pitched the 7th inning holding Sioux Falls East scoreless to pick up the victory. In the nightcap, things did not fall into place for Post 8 as Minot scored 3 times in the 7th inning to rally for the victory. Minot outhit Pierre 6-5 in the game with Gray Zabel getting a pair of hits. Jack Van Camp went 6 innings but ran into trouble in the 7th and took the loss. Andrew Coverdale relieved. Van Camp struck out 6 while Coverdale fanned two of the three batters he faced. With the split, Pierre is 18-13 on the season. Post 8 will play the third game with Minot over the weekend at noon today (Minot). Minot then faces Watertown at 2:45 pm with Pierre and Watertown playing at 5:30 pm at Hyde Stadium.